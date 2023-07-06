Largest offshore wind farm approved along the East Coast

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The largest offshore wind farm in U.S. waters will be constructed off the coast of New Jersey.

The Biden administration approved the “Ocean Wind 1” project Wednesday.

It will be built 13 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City.

It could include up to 98 turbines as well as three substations to transmit wind-generated electricity to shore.

The wind farm could generate enough energy to power more than 380,000 homes.

Other wind farms are being built off the shores of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

