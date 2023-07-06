OSF appoints new artistic director

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has a new artistic director.

Tim Bond will take up the position on September 17, OSF said.

He previously served as OSF’s associate artistic director for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007.

Most recently, Bond was the artistic director for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

According to OSF, Bond has longstanding roots in Ashland where he currently owns a home.

“Tim Bond is an award-winning leader in the American theater community, and OSF is delighted to welcome him back,” says OSF Board Chair Diane Yu. “His lengthy and deep relationship with OSF

includes serving as a frequent director of both Shakespeare and other memorable plays over the years. His stature and accomplishments as an artist include introducing prominent new and classic works and he is widely acknowledged as one of the nation’s foremost interpreters of the works of August Wilson, which we all witnessed when he directed Wilson’s ‘How I Learned What I Learned’ at OSF last year. He is a great fit for OSF as it embarks on a new chapter.”

OSF Associate Artistic Director and Artistic Programming Evren Odcikin will serve as interim artistic director until Bond takes over.

