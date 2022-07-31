51k acre McKinney Fire still has evacuation orders/warnings in place

YREKA, Calif. –The McKinney Fire is now estimated to be 51k acres in the Klamath Nat’l Forest. Multiple Evacuation Orders and Warnings are still in effect for Siskiyou Co. residents.

For updates on evacuations, visit the Facebook pages of the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services or Sheriff’s Office. Additional evacuation information and map can be found on the Zonehaven website.

A shelter has been established at the Weed Community Center. HWY 96 is closed in the fire area.

The Following is a press release from the Klamath National Forest.

Summary:

Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City. Priorities for today are to continue structure preparation and protection in the Highway 96 corridor, and around the communities of Fort Jones and Yreka City. Firefighters continue direct suppression tactics when safe to do so and are looking at opportunities to build contingency lines should they become necessary. Containment lines from previous fires are being reopened even as firefighters work on the active edge of the fire. Weather: The area remains in a Red Flag Warning today for a threat of dry lightning and strong outflow winds associated with thunder cells. These conditions can be extremely dangerous for firefighters, as winds can be erratic and extremely strong, causing fire to spread in any direction. New lightning fires are still being detected, including one overnight at the top of Doggett Creek north of the main fire. Crews will be assessing and addressing these fires as they are detected. Persistent drought conditions have caused extremely dry, receptive fuels which have resulted in rapid fire spread. Evacuations and closures: Multiple Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect. For current updates on evacuations, visit the Facebook pages of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services. Additional evacuation information and map can be found on the Zonehaven website. A shelter has been established at the Weed Community Center, 161 E Lincoln Ave., Weed, CA 96094. Highway 96 remains closed through the fire area. Fire restrictions are in effect on the Klamath National Forest. For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/klamath/alerts-notices/