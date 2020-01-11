NOAA Fisheries: Jordan Cove won’t jeopardize protected species

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal agency has issued an official opinion on the proposed Jordan Cove Project and accompanying pipeline, saying it won’t jeopardize protected species after further review.
On Friday the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries said that the agency’s review considered the effects of construction and operation of the terminal and pipeline on 17 species under the Endangered Species Act and their habitats including whales, sea turtles, salmon and other fish.
“While there would be impacts, it would be short-term and fairly limited in area,” said Michael Milstein with NOAA Fisheries, “and in the longer-term, there would actually be some benefits to these species in terms of improved habitat and opportunities for recovery.”
The announcement comes after the mayor of Coos Bay broke a tie vote to approve a land use application by Canadian company Pembina to build the project and pipeline the same week.
Several federal agencies still need to approve a permit as well, which could take years. Governor Kate Brown has the power to stop the project but has yet to issue an opinion on the controversial matter.
