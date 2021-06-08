“Nothing will bring him back,” Murder victim’s sister pleads for trial to begin 4 years after his violent death

MEDFORD, Ore. – Four years ago Marie Friar’s brother Aaron was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Medford. Police said his daughter Ellen Friar planned the crime with her boyfriend Gavin MacFarlane and a friend Russell Pierce Jones II.
“Nothing will bring him back. At all,” said Marie.
His daughter, Ellen, who was just 15 at the time, and her boyfriend Gavin are behind bars for the crime. But Jones, their alleged co-conspirator, is awaiting trial. His fitness to proceed has been questioned. His attorney didn’t show up in court Monday so Marie will have to wait longer for justice for Aaron.
“He was a wonderful little brother. He was always, always good to me. He was a really good father and that’s what makes it a difficult thing,” said Marie.
While nothing will replace her brother she just hopes he gets justice through this final case. That’s why she makes the drive from Nevada, each time there’s a court proceeding.
“I would like him to receive that maximum sentence. I see no reason not to. He’s an adult, he made adult choices,” said Marie.
Since Jones’s lawyer wasn’t in court Monday the court postponed the pre-trial hearing to June 21, 2021.
