Community Vaccination Center nearing final week, some elements sticking around

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Jackson County Community Vaccination Center is wrapping up its efforts. The mass vaccination event that has brought in thousands of people over the last 7 weeks, is coming to an end.
It’s in week 7 out of 8, but some elements are still sticking around. The last day to come to use the drive-thru is the 15th. But the walk-thru clinic will still be offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines until the 28th. Oregon Health Authority is assisting Jackson County Public Health with keeping the mobile option up and running.
Jackson County Public Health says it’s given out 23,000 shots so far. It hopes to hit 25,000 next week.
“Overall it’s gone really well, and we couldn’t have vaccinated as many people as we have without FEMA being here, the department of defense all of them that support that came to Jackson County,” said Tanya Phillips, with Jackson County Public Health.
For now, the walk-thru clinic remains open Monday through Friday and the drive-thru is 7 days a week.
For those getting their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the Expo this week or next, they will be directed on where to go for their second dose, on the Jackson County Health and Human Services website.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.