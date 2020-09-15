Home
Objects that didn’t burn in fires, could still be harmful to people’s health

Objects that didn't burn in fires, could still be harmful to people's health

SOUTHERN OREGON — For evacuees waiting to go home and collect valuables, the Illinois Valley Fire District says many items may not be safe – even if they didn’t burn.

The fire district says chemicals from household products mixed with smoke from a fire can create a toxic environment.

It says there’s no telling if toxins are in certain objects.
If items smell strongly of smoke, you should probably throw it out.

“They can be contaminated with the materials with the chemistry that settles as it comes onto the ground. A lot of those things can be heavier than the air and they will settle in material that doesn’t burn and they can be unhealthy for you,” said public information officer for Illinois Valley District, Jes Webb.

Webb says any food that is salvageable should be thrown out and not eaten.

