ODF lines fire near Merlin

MERLIN, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a vegetation fire near Merlin on Saturday.

ODF said they were able to locate the fire north of Hog Creek County Park. The fire was initially estimated to be four acres in size and burning on steep terrain.

ODF said after completely lining the fire they found it had burned just under three acres.

It said the fire was burning at low intensity and moving slowly making it easier for firefighters to contain.

“Since we’ve had this more sunny warmer weather, we’ve been seeing fires spreading a little bit more easily however we’re not to the point where we are seeing that rapid growth because everything is still green, and so while we do have that risk it’s not nearly what we’d see in August however we still want to prevent every fire from happening,” said ODF’s Natalie Weber.

Weber said people should be aware of the fire risk that comes with high temperatures. No structures were threatened by the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

