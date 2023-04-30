Person transported to hospital due to escaped open burn

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – One person was transported to the hospital Saturday due to an escaped open burn.

The Applegate Fire District said at around one o’clock they received a call about an escaped open burn in the 8,000 block of Highway 238.

When they arrived, they found the fire slowly burning and was stopped at about a tenth of an acre.

Firefighters said they also found a person near the origin of the fire suffering from burns.

A Mercy Flights helicopter was called but they were able to transport the person by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

“Luckily we were in close proximity, and we were able to render aid within a short period of time which ultimately could have assisted in an overall positive outcome in regard to patient care,” said Captain Mitch Kuntz with Applegate Fire District.

Kuntz said property owners who burn debris should burn earlier in the day and monitor weather conditions to prevent things like this from happening.

