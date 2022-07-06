ODF looking for smoke from lightning caused fires

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King July 5, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —ODF in Jackson and Josephine counties have been very busy following Saturday night’s storm.

In total, 7 fires have resulted from lightning strikes. One was in Josephine Count, the other 6 were in Jackson County.

For the next few weeks, ODF firefighters will be patrolling the areas hit by lightning, for any potential holdover fires.

“Lightning-caused fires can actually take off days to weeks after the storm actually comes through, so in the coming weeks we are going to be paroling those areas, watching them with our detection centers, and ordering reconnaissance flights if those are necessary as well,” said Natalie Weber with ODF.

ODF says despite the wet weather, the risk for fires to start and spread has not decreased. It reminds you to be aware of the regulations in place.

