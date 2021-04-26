ODF releases campaign Wildfire Awareness Month

SALEM, Ore. – May is Wildfire Awareness Month. Keep Oregon Green is partnering with federal, state, and local fire agencies and organizations encouraging people to create defensible space around their homes. By creating defensible space homeowners can prevent unwanted wildfires this season.
This comes after last year’s horrific Labor Day wildfires. According to ODF, 1 out of 10 Oregonians was under some level of evacuation notice, 9 people died, and 4,000 homes and 1,000 other structures were destroyed. Five fires reached mega-fire size, which burned over 100,000 acres each. Altogether, a million acres burned statewide in a little over a week – twice the average area burned in an entire year.
ODF said over 70% of Oregon’s wildfires are started by people. Therefore, before heading outdoors, the public can contact the agency or landowner who manages the lands at your destination for an update on current fire restrictions or bans. For residents staying close to home can also check fire restrictions before building backyard campfires or using equipment that could ignite dry vegetation, such as lawnmowers or weed trimmers.
Keep Oregon Green’s annual wildfire prevention campaign encourages the public to practice wildfire safety while enjoying the outdoors. People can use the hashtag, #OregonOurOregon, when sharing photos of public space. Campaign artwork, PSAs, and additional wildfire safety tips can be found at keeporegongreen.org and its various social media platforms.
