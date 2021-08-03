Home
ODF technology detected two new lightning caused fires Monday night in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — A combination of infrared technology and night vision goggles helped Oregon Department of Forestry crews detect two new fires overnight.

According to ODF, the plane detected the Skyline fire and the Horse Mountain fire. Both are located in the northwestern part of Jackson County and estimated to be a quarter of an acre.

Firefighters are currently working on containing the Buck Rock fire near Trail, Round Top fire near Shady Cove, and the North Fork Anderson Creek fire near Talent. All three fires are estimated to be less than 20 acres and are not threatening homes.

“It’s very typical that we do see fires flare up in the day in the heat, and when we have the winds pick up in the evening,” Natalie Weber, public information officer with ODF southwest district, said. “But overnight we can really get some good work done, and crews continue to make excellent progress overnight.” 

ODF says the fires are burning on steep slopes and high elevations that make it difficult for firefighters to contain.
Late tonight, many residents with a RING doorbell received an evacuation notice in Jackson and Josephine counties. Emergency officials confirmed to NBC5 that it was mistake and meant to be sent as a test. There is no active evacuation warning/order in effect.

