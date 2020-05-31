ODFW: Don’t mess with young wildlife

OREGON — It’s baby season in the animal kingdom, so the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding people not to touch them.
A spokesperson for the Department of Fish and Wildlife says people need to leave young wildlife alone as this time of year many wild animals are born.
She says anyone who sees young wildlife, such as a baby fawn, should not assume they’re alone and by all means – should not interfere.
“It’s actually against the law to pick up an animal, take an animal and hold it captive. Again, those animals can be returned in the wild, but we really wanna save spots in those facilities for animals that truly need that kind of care,” said ODFW spokesperson, Michelle Dennehy.
Dennehy recommends anyone who is concerned for young wildlife, call their local ODFW office or animal rehabilitation center.
