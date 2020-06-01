Around 1,000 people attend peaceful protest for George Floyd in Ashland

“I’m tired of all the injustice. I raise a brown child in this world, and I want her to be able to feel safe and respected and be able to be who she is – not for the color of her skin,” said protestor Chloe Metz.
On May 25th, 46-year-old George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Protests have sparked up across the nation to honor Floyd and call for justice in his death.
“It just feels like.. when’s it gonna end? When are we gonna get the rights or respect for just being ourselves?” Metz said.
Locally.. people came together to peacefully protest and march for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, making their voices heard throughout downtown Ashland.
Some people even called for the defunding of police.
For protestor Veryla Duenweg, joining the community during a time like this is a show of support for people of color.
“It’s hard for me at this point, [being] older, to see that these things are still happening and it takes so much to try and make a change,” said Duenweg.
Ashland Police blocked North Main Street off as the large group of protestors took to the streets.
Erika Hernandez came out with her family and friends to march and hand out water to other protestors.
She says her kids wanted to get involved, but she wanted to handle the protest ‘correctly’ – since some other protests across the country have turned violent and into riots.
“I have my two daughters here and I told them, if we’re gonna do it, we’re gonna do it the right way, nice, stable, everything, so why don’t we go out and give them bottled waters cause they’re gonna be walking,” said Hernandez.
Many protestors began their march at Lithia Park, before circling around downtown and ending their protest in Ashland Plaza.
“I have nothing against anybody. All I have to say is that every single person can do better, no matter what,” Metz said.
Ashland Police Chief, Tighe O’Meara, also came to the protest and stood in solidarity before blocking the streets off.
