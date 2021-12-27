ODOT asks drivers to delay travel, if possible, as road conditions remain slick and snowy

SOUTHWEST OREGON — Drivers in southwest Oregon should expect snowy conditions on roads to continue, especially in higher elevation areas, according to ODOT.

It says to expect long delays and asks drivers to delay travel if possible.

If you must travel, it asks that you leave early, drive carefully, and be prepared.

“You should make sure that your car is prepared for winter, you know, your lights all work, your wipers are new and fresh, make sure you have chains in your car and know how to put them on safely,” said ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble.

Noble asks that drivers watch out for snow plows and give other vehicles plenty of space, especially ones stopped on shoulders.

He says chains or traction tires are required through most mountain passes.