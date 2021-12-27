ODOT asks drivers to delay travel, if possible, as road conditions remain slick and snowy

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills December 26, 2021

SOUTHWEST OREGON — Drivers in southwest Oregon should expect snowy conditions on roads to continue, especially in higher elevation areas, according to ODOT.

It says to expect long delays and asks drivers to delay travel if possible.
If you must travel, it asks that you leave early, drive carefully, and be prepared.

“You should make sure that your car is prepared for winter, you know, your lights all work, your wipers are new and fresh, make sure you have chains in your car and know how to put them on safely,” said ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble.

Noble asks that drivers watch out for snow plows and give other vehicles plenty of space, especially ones stopped on shoulders.

He says chains or traction tires are required through most mountain passes.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Mariah Mills
Mariah Mills
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.