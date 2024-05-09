Two new “Lord of the Rings” films in the works, targeted release in 2026

(CNN) – Some precious news for “Lord of the Rings” fans. The Oscar-winning team behind the blockbuster “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.

The first of the projects from Sir Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens is tentatively titled “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.” It has a targeted debut of 2026.

It will be directed by “Lord of the Rings” alum Andy Serkis, who voiced the character Gollum. He also served as Second Unit Director on Jackson’s “The Hobbit” trilogy.

Jackson made history with “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, becoming the first person to direct three major feature movies at the same time.

The two sets of trilogies brought in nearly $6 billion.

The films will be released for Warner Brothers Pictures and New Line Cinema.

