Rental assistance funds still available through ACCESS

Medford, Ore — Access says it still has funding available for Jackson County residents affected by COVID-19.

The non-profit is urging families and individuals to apply for their COVID-19 Rental Relief Assistance Program.

The funding is for Jackson County residents in need of rental support who experienced loss of income, health issues or were diagnosed with COVID-19.

To apply for assistance, call the access rental assistance line at 541-414-0308.

