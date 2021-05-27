Officials want to warn people about water safety, especially with low water levels around the valley

Officials say there are a lot of extra dangers on our local waterways, but there’s a new addition this year.
Water levels at lakes in Jackson County are at historical lows.
“Our water levels on the south end of the county are in dire need of help,” said Programs Manager for Jackson County Parks, Steve Lambert. He says at least 5 out of 6 lakes are below 50% full.
“Lake conditions this time of year tend to change on a daily basis as water levels rise and lower,” he said.
Lambert says Emigrant Lake is 36% full, Hyatt Lake is 23% full, and Fish Lake is 46% full.
He says the only lake that’s mostly full is Willow Lake, at 96%.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Shawn Richards says people need to treat the low water levels as if it’s the end of the summer season.
“Howard prairie, you know, I don’t even know what to suggest for that since it’s like there wasn’t even a winter at all. You got to watch for shallow areas, and the lakes are a lot smaller than it normally is, so you’ve got to be a lot more heads up on other boating traffic,” Sgt. Richards said.
He says another concern is the cold temperatures of the water.
“Rogue River is 57 degrees, so that’s going to be pretty shocking when you jump out of the 98-degree weather into the cold water, you can get hypothermic very fast.”
Sgt. Richards adds, of course, that people need to be prepared before heading out on any local bodies of water, especially with life jackets.
“Make sure you have all your safety equipment number one, then number two, you need to have all your registration up to date.”
If you’re un-sure what safety requirements are needed for your boat, you can visit boatoregon.com.
