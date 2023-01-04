OHA begins accepting applications for psilocybin licenses

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– The Oregon Health Authority has started accepting applications for psilocybin services across the state.

The OHA said it’s accepting four types of applications including manufacturing, facilitator, worker permits and lab testing licenses.

A spokesperson from the OHA said they’ve gotten two applications from manufacturers and 32 applications for worker permits so far.

The OHA expects the number of applications to increase as more people graduate from training programs for psilocybin services.

Section Manager Angela Allbee said, “we tried to center community and listen to all of the competing interests. Everything from safety to equity to access. Very important topics.”

Allbee said the application process is running smoothly so far, but the OHA has staff available to help applicants if necessary.

She said the OHA will be responsible for monitoring and regulating licensed psilocybin businesses once their applications are approved.