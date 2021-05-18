OHRA helping distribute funding to people with back rent

ASHLAND, Ore. — Options for Helping Residents of Ashland is helping distribute $400,000 to help people pay back rent.
The state funding is being granted through ACCESS and can also be given to fire victims and people who are at risk of losing their homes due to the economic impact or health effects of COVID-19.
The grant is part of the state’s STARR program or Supporting Tenants Accessing Rental Relief.
OHRA Executive Director, Cass Sinclair, says prior to the pandemic, the organization was helping 20 to 30 people per day and now it’s helping 80 to 90 people per day.
‘We’ve got until June 30th to facilitate the dollars, so if somebody has back rent or they want to get newly housed then they can come to us and we’ll take them through the application process to see if they’re eligible,” said Sinclair.
There is no residency requirement other than being a resident of Oregon.
If interested in applying, contact OHRA to set up an appointment at 541-631-2235.
