Man taken into custody following small fire behind Walgreens

SOUTH MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police and the Medford Fire Department responded to a small fire behind the south Medford Walgreens tonight.

The fire happened around 7:40 p.m. at Walgreens near East Barnett Road and Highway 99.

Medford Fire quickly extinguished the flames.

Police appeared to take one man into custody.

NBC5 News reached out to MPD for more information, but police declined to comment since the investigation is ongoing.

