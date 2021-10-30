OHSU’s COVID-19 forecast shows hospitalizations are up in JaCo/JoCo

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The Oregon Health and Science University’s latest COVID-19 forecast shows a slow decline in hospitalizations statewide. Here’s what that means for southern Oregon.
According to the latest forecast, Region 5, which is Jackson and Josephine county, showed a modest increase from its low two weeks ago. The experts say one reason for that is fatigue setting in, and people being less careful which makes transmission easier.
He says the hospitalizations increased from 50 to around 70 in Jackson and Josephine counties.
“Unexpectedly we are seeing some increases in the hospital census in Region 5 and I say unexpected because our estimates for those who have been vaccinated are pretty high at this point so we wouldn’t expect that to be a large increase but we have seen it go up,” says OHSU’s Dr. Peter Graven.
Dr. Graven says he is still expecting the numbers to decline over the next 2 to 3 months.
