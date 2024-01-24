Man walking the “Four Corners” of the US

GOLD BEACH, Ore.- You might remember the man who walked across the country with the message of mental health and drug recovery. Now, he’s on a journey to hit what he calls the “Four Corners of America“.

NBC5 previously told you Kyndal Ray Edwards, also known as “A Walking Testimony”, walked over three thousand miles from Jacksonville Beach, Florida to Long Beach, Washington.

But once Edwards completed his cross-country trip, he wondered what his next step would be. And just like how his original journey was inspired by another person who did a similar walk, Edwards found his next step from some people he met in Washington.

“On my way back down, heading to Long Beach, I came across some bikers that said ‘Yeah, we’re biking, we started in Maine, going across, doing all the four corners’ and I’m like ‘Four corners? Yeah! I want to walk it!'” Edwards told NBC5.

On January 23, Edwards hit Gold Beach, heading south to Arch Rock. He plans to continue spreading his message of mental health and drug recovery as he heads down the west coast. After that, Edwards will cut across to Florida then head up the east coast to Maine.

NBC5 is sure once Edwards gets to Maine, he’ll find a new path to walk.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.