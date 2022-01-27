Grants Pass Police arrest suspect accused of sexual assault of an animal

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Detectives with the Grants Pass Police Department arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting an animal.

Detectives with GPPD, Josephine County Sheriff’s, and Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team (RADE), executed a search warrant on the 5900 block of Williams Highway on Wednesday. Police say the warrant was the result of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault of an animal.

The suspect, 63-year-old James Alan Ficke, was located at the home and taken into custody shortly after. Ficke is booked in the Josephine County Jail on charges of sexual assault of an animal in the first degree, and encouraging sexual assault of an animal.

Police say the Josephine County Animal Control removed two dogs from the location for “safe keeping.”

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact: Det. Lohrfink – 541-450-6260