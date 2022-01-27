Grants Pass Police arrest suspect accused of sexual assault of an animal

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter January 26, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Detectives with the Grants Pass Police Department arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting an animal.

Detectives with GPPD, Josephine County Sheriff’s, and Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team (RADE), executed a search warrant on the 5900 block of Williams Highway on Wednesday. Police say the warrant was the result of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault of an animal.

The suspect, 63-year-old James Alan Ficke, was located at the home and taken into custody shortly after. Ficke is booked in the Josephine County Jail on charges of sexual assault of an animal in the first degree, and encouraging sexual assault of an animal.

Police say the Josephine County Animal Control removed two dogs from the location for “safe keeping.”

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact: Det. Lohrfink – 541-450-6260

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]