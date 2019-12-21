OLCC bans CBD-infused alcohol

Home
SALEM, Ore. — Starting next year, bars and restaurants across Oregon won’t be allowed to sell alcohol manufactured with CBD.

Thursday, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission announced it will ban CBD-infused alcohol starting January 1.

The OLCC said there are currently no federal standards regarding the purity or efficacy of CBD infused alcohol, but said there is a federal standard that CBD is potentially harmful and should not be added to food and drink products.

“The FDA in November stated that it could not conclude that CBD is a generally recognized as safe product for use in human or animal food,
said Matthew Van Sickle with the OLCC, “and the reason they cited it is because they’ve only seen limited data about CBD safety.”

The ban mostly affects beer, it doesn’t include CBD infused sodas or soft drinks.

