Old train trestle removed in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — An old train trestle posing a risk in Grants Pass is now in the past.
Crews arrived this week to take care of the situation.
Lieutenant Todd Moran with Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says it took two years to get the trestle removed.
Calling it an eye sore and a nuisance, the city has been working with Central Oregon Pacific Railroad Company to get rid of it.
But there was some initial push-back from the company, due to unsafe materials in the trestle.
It wasn’t until police issued citations, that the company agreed to take action.
“We’ve had a lot of development over there for businesses — new restaurants that have gone in over there. And I think it will really change the landscape of how it appears for those folks. And probably the most important piece is it’ll be safe for people that live near it,” Lt. Todd Moran said.
Before the trestle was dismantled, Lieutenant Moran says people would camp underneath, sometimes catch it on fire, and the structure was unsafe.
He would like to thank Central Oregon Pacific Railroad Company for finally taking it down.