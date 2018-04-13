Home
Medford’s Pear Blossom Festival opens with street fair

Medford, Ore. –A Rogue Valley tradition is in full swing; the 65th annual Pear Blossom Festival kicked off Friday at noon. Thousands of people are expected to attend the street fair in downtown Medford, the first event that opened the festival.

“This is our town, this is our festival,” Festival President Darcey Mann-Self said. “We have Harry and David and Wolferman’s here this year, with the Guinness Book of World Records cinnamon roll that’s pretty exciting to think that you could be a part of history.”

At the street fair, more than 150 booths are set up.

“We were teasing that we’d have to go two story this year, and build some scaffolding, and put them on top of each other,” Mann-Self said.

Vendors are offering everything from food to face painting, clothes, and accessories. Adults can sample wine, beer, spirits and food at the Pare a Fare at 5th and Central, open both Friday and Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of great entries and floats in the parade this year,” Mann-Self said.

After the Pear Blossom run, the parade kicks off at 11, with a golf tournament, and bike ride later in the day. Mann-Self said there really is something for everyone.

“The weather’s going to be great, they need to come down, they need to try out the cinnamon roll, they need to come see all the booths, they need to support their community,” Mann-Self said.

To learn more about the events, including dates and times, click here.

