One dead after pedestrian accident near Vilas Road

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department says a woman is dead, after getting struck by a car on Crater Lake Highway near Vilas Road yesterday.
MPD says 40-year-old Andrea Hensley was struck by a Dodge Caravan around 8:30 last night.
Police say the driver was traveling westbound when Hensley ran in front of the car.
MPD says the driver was not impaired and there is no evidence of a crime.
