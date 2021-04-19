Home
One dead after pedestrian accident near Vilas Road

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department says a woman is dead, after getting struck by a car on Crater Lake Highway near Vilas Road yesterday.

MPD says 40-year-old Andrea Hensley was struck by a Dodge Caravan around 8:30 last night.

Police say the driver was traveling westbound when Hensley ran in front of the car.

MPD says the driver was not impaired and there is no evidence of a crime.

