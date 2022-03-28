One dead, another still missing as North Bend Coast Guard suspends search near Florence

Anthony Carter
FLORENCE, Ore — The Coast Guard is suspending its search for a missing man, after his boat sank offshore near Florence early Saturday morning – killing a crewmember on board.

The Coast Guard Sector North Bend responded to a mayday call around midnight Saturday from 68-year-old Mike Morgan.

The weather conditions at the time forced crews to retreat.

Crews found a female victim unresponsive, and was later pronounced deceased by local emergency crews. The Coast Guard says it searched approximately 232 square miles over a 24-hour period but were unable to locate Morgan.
Pending further developments, the Coast Guard made the decision to suspend search efforts early Sunday.
“The decision to suspend an active search and rescue case is never easy, and it’s only made after careful consideration of myriad factors,” said Scott Giard, Coast Guard Search and Rescue Program Manager. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families throughout this unimaginably challenging time.”
This remains a developing story, and more details will be released as it emerges.

