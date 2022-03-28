Pear Blossom Run back in person this year

MEDFORD, Ore. – People are excited to be back in person for the annual Pear Blossom Run.

The return for the 69th run is set for Saturday, April 9th, celebrating the first blossoms of spring and kicking off a full weekend of festivities. There will be a 5k run, a ten-mile run, as well as fun runs for the kids. The event also features a street fair, parade, and pancake feed.

After doing things differently the last couple of years because of COVID, organizers are excited that the run is returning to normal this year.

“We are more than double what we were in the virtual run, we are well over I think fifteen hundred runners at this point, so we are very excited, you know it’ll be a great event I think there will be part run part celebration with the pear run being back in person,” said Brad Russell, Executive Director of Rogue Valley Family YMCA.

Russell says kids will be running to win scholarships and prizes for their schools. He hopes the money goes to PE equipment to help keep kids active.

If you can not attend the in-person event run there is still a virtual event you can attend.