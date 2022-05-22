One hospitalized after fire at apartment complex in Medford Saturday night

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford Fire Rescue crews are investigating a fire at an apartment complex in Medford late Saturday night.

Crews responded to the Village Apartments on the 700 block of Royal Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Residents were forced to evacuate, and neighbors in the area reported seeing flames from the apartment from a distance.

Medford Fire Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital with burns.

The fire has been knocked down and the cause is under investigation.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released, as it becomes available.