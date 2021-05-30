One man dead following shooting on Crater Lake Ave.

MEDFORD, Ore. — According to Medford Police, officers and detectives were on the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Crater Lake Avenue last night around 9:30 p.m.
They say a man was shot and taken to the hospital.
Police say the 45-year-old male victim died at the hospital.
MPD says early this morning, a suspect was taken into custody.
There is no other information at this time.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.