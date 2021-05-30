Home
One man dead following shooting on Crater Lake Ave.

MEDFORD, Ore. — According to Medford Police, officers and detectives were on the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Crater Lake Avenue last night around 9:30 p.m.

They say a man was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police say the 45-year-old male victim died at the hospital.

MPD says early this morning, a suspect was taken into custody.

There is no other information at this time.

