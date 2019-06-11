One man missing, another dead after boating incident at Lost Creek Lake

TRAIL, Ore. – One man is dead and the sheriff’s office says his brother is presumably drowned at Lost Creek Lake. It happened late Sunday afternoon.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded, after a women, who was on the boat, called 911 reporting a double drowning.
Search and rescue crews spent Monday looking for the missing man, after finding his brother last night. They’re hoping to bring some sort of closure to the family after this tragic weekend.
25-year-old Irving Fuentes was found unresponsive in Lost Creek Lake Sunday night. He was rushed to Providence Medford Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His older brother, 29-year-old Juan Carlos Fuentes, is still missing.
The sheriff’s office says the brothers were boating with family members at the time.
“They were tubing and one fell off the tube. One went to help the other one and unfortunately they both came to the uh probably cold temperatures of the water,” Sgt. Shawn Richards, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Sgt. Shawn Richards said that neither man was wear a life jacket at the time of the incident.
“Wear a life jacket, absolutely. And be ready to know that it’s going to be cold water. You know, make sure that you have all the safety equipment that you need and that you have, good boat operators,” Sgt. Richards.
Though he says he does not believe foul play or alcohol was involved, the incident is still under investigation.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the surface temperature of the water this afternoon was just 48 degrees. It’s encouraging people to stay safe in cold water, especially with the temperatures heating up.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.