One person dead after Foothill Road rollover

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A popular Rogue Valley roadway was shut down today following a fatal rollover crash.
Deputies say the crash happened just after two this afternoon.
A driver was heading southbound on Foothill Road and left the roadway around the 5000 block, rolling into the orchard below.
Deputies say to always take into account road conditions as you drive.
“The road speeds, you know, you can’t always drive the exact speed because you have take into account the road surface being wet or some other factor causing it to be slick,” said Cpl. James Biddle.
The Sheriff’s Office will release more information once the family is notified.