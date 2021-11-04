One person dead after Tuesday night structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire.

It happened late Tuesday night around 11 p.m. on Griffin Creek Road.

Medford Fire, Jacksonville Fire, and the Battalion Chief for Fire District 3 helped get the fire under control in under an hour.

Medford Fire says one man, who lived at the home alone, died.

It also says a majority of the home is a complete loss.

“The fire may have been going for a while before it was even reported. You never know when a fire is going to happen, check and make sure [your] insurance is up to date and if you’re renting, make sure to have renters insurance,” said Deputy Fire Marshal for Medford Fire, Tanner Fairrington.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.