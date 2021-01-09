Home
Oregon caregivers stepping up in the Apple Valley

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —In response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Southern California, several caregivers from Oregon have stepped up to help.

Ryan Hutchinson, Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Providence Medford Medical Center is assisting at Providence, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley California.

St. Mary’s is a 212 bed hospital that currently has 285 patients, and more than half are COVID-19 positive.

“The level of gratitude the thanks down here that we get, once they realize that we’re not from their hospital has been overwhelming,” says Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says it is special to see how caregivers are rising to the occasion to care for these patients.

