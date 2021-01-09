Oregon caregivers stepping up in the Apple Valley

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —In response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Southern California, several caregivers from Oregon have stepped up to help.
Ryan Hutchinson, Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Providence Medford Medical Center is assisting at Providence, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley California.
St. Mary’s is a 212 bed hospital that currently has 285 patients, and more than half are COVID-19 positive.
“The level of gratitude the thanks down here that we get, once they realize that we’re not from their hospital has been overwhelming,” says Hutchinson.
Hutchinson says it is special to see how caregivers are rising to the occasion to care for these patients.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.