Gov. Brown reacts to Capitol chaos

MEDFORD, Ore. — President Trump supporters rushed the U.S. Capitol Building during a joint session of Congress this week. The group was protesting unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the election.

During a press conference on COVID-19 in the state, Oregon Governor Kate Brown acknowledged the recent events in Washington D.C. She said democracy is the country’s strongest asset.

“Like so many Americans I am appalled and saddened,” said Governor Brown. “The peaceful transition of power is a bedrock of our democracy ads are free and fair elections as is freedom of the press. One of our countries greatest assets has always been our strong democracy. To witness it literally  under attack like we did this week was both horrifying and heartbreaking. Violence answers nothing, solves nothing, offers nothing. We must never ever take our democracy for granted. This could not be more clear.”

On the day of the mob, Governor Brown tweeted in part “This is not who we are. We will not be intimidated. In Oregon, we will keep working together to build a more just future.”

