Cascade Conference releases schedule changes, new policy

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Cascade Conference announced some schedule changes and a no spectator policy earlier this week.

Due to the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases, both men’s and women’s soccer and softball schedules, will be pushed back to the first week in March.

When the teams finally are back on the field, no spectators will be allowed in the crowd, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

“Our attendance at our home events is really high especially with sports like softball and soccer, we get great crowds at those, so its disappointing that we can’t have our fans come watch those sports but its what we have to do to ensure we can play these sports,” says Bobby Heiken, Associate Athletic Director.

SOU says its number one priority is the health and safety of it’s athletes.

