Oregon could join National Popular Vote Compact

Salem, Ore. – A bill that would award Oregon’s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote for President of the United States has passed the Oregon House.
Democrat-supported House Bill 2927 passed on a party line vote, according to a media release from the Oregon Legislature.
Republicans argued the bill’s current Electoral College system is necessary to protect against campaigns that focus on urban areas.
“This bill is inconsistent with the tenets of federalism and will almost certainly result in small states like Oregon being passed over in the presidential horserace for large population states and urban centers,” said Rep. Gene Whisnant. “I am disappointed to see this Legislature pursue such a blatant attempt at an end-run around our Constitution.”
The bill is part of a compact with other states and the District of Columbia that would require states’ electoral votes to be cast for the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of whether that person won in the respective state.
Republican Representative Bill Post said, “I believe that kind of situation would give a lot of folks pause if it were to become a reality here in Oregon. I believe the best way to make Oregon more relevant in presidential races is to move up the date of our primaries.”
If HB 2927 becomes law, it would not be operative until a group of states that represent a majority of Electoral College votes adopt similar legislation.
So far, 10 states and the District of Columbia have agreed to the compact, representing 165 electoral votes–making the proposal 105 delegates short.
The Oregon Legislature acknowledges if the National Popular Vote Compact reached the required 270 delegates, it would “almost certainly face extensive litigation.”
