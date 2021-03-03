Oregon Dept. of Human Services awarded 6 million dollars

DHS announced Tuesday it’s received over $6 million from FEMA.
It says the program will provide funding for housing efforts for each Oregonian impacted by the 2020 wildfires.
The program will also create a single source of contact to coordinate a variety of services.
“This really is about immediate to long term recovery and were committed to help those people through those steps of recovery. These federal funds are only going to help us do that,” says flick.
DHS says it’s looking for a non-profit to act as disaster case managers.
Flick says much of their duties will be to help recover lost documents and orient the survivors to what their next steps in recovery should be.
