So. Oregon business gets $20 million to install high speed internet in rural neighborhoods

MEDFORD, Ore.– A southern Oregon business says its going to be putting nearly $20 million dollars it just received, to good use.

Hunter Communications vice president of sales, Carey Cahill, says the company is getting $19.2 million dollars from the FCC, or Federal Communications Commission.

The money will go towards helping rural communities obtain high speed internet.

Cahill says the opportunity his company is being given is a major leap forward for our area. He says, “A lot of people see our trucks and don’t really know who we are but were a local business that’s been bringing fiber to businesses forever and its exciting for us to serve our community and get fiber out to our residents. Its very exciting for us.”

Cahill says the 5,000 houses the company is already set to serve, with nearly no internet at all, will soon have internet speeds of at least one gigabit. The money should come through in the next 4 to 5 months. He says its a long-term project that involves a lot of permits, but he hopes to get started as soon as possible.

