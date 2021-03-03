Josephine Co. creating new COVID-19 vaccine portal

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —To help out with the COVID-19 vaccination process, Josephine County Public Health has created a new online scheduling portal.
It’s a temporary plan until its call center gets up and running.
Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment to receive their first or second dose is invited to use the new portal.
After you sign up, a COVID-19 vaccine provider will contact those who are eligible to schedule an appointment.
Those not eligible yet will have their information saved and contacted when they do become eligible.
“Once our mass vaccination events were over, we really needed another solution to get people in for appointments so this was the best thing we could come up with until our call center was ready,” says Leah Swanson, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.
Due to the high volume of requests, Public Health cannot guarantee a timeline for its response.
Swanson says Josephine County Public Health is also working to launch its call center in the coming weeks.
To view the form, visit the Josephine County Public Health website.
