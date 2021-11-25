Oregon Dungeness Crab season starting on time Dec. 1st, for first time since ’14

SALEM, Ore. —December 1st is the start to the Dungeness Crab season in Oregon, as scheduled. It hasn’t started on time since 2014.

The reason for the delays are from levels of domoic acid found in the water. That’s a toxin that can be harmful if consumed.

The Dungeness Crab Commission says the delays have been difficult on the industry. But this year, the season will be able to start on time.

The commission says every port from the California border to the Washington border passed meat quality and domoic acid tests.

“The benefit of December 1st is that it really helps the market, every individual, every small business gets a benefit to be able to have the crab out there for the holidays,” said Tim Novotny with the Dungeness Crab Commission.

Dungeness Crabs are harvested from December 1st to August 14th.