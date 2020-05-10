Oregon Health Authority reports 60 new cases of coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. — OHA reports 60 new cases of coronavirus in the state, along with 8 presumptive cases.
This brings the state total to 3,228 cases.
Despite the new cases, OHA says the coronavirus death toll has not changed and remains at 127.
To see more data on cases at county level, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
