Ashland High School hosts virtual 2020 prom

ASHLAND, Ore. — Many juniors and seniors from Ashland High School celebrated their 2020 prom virtually tonight.

Roses, pizza and a virtual DJ – the components of a prom under quarantine.

“We aren’t trying to replace prom, but we wanna still celebrate them and give them the opportunity to have a fun prom night,” said event coordinator for Ashland High School, Nora Godfrey.

Godfrey says around a dozen staff members volunteered to help distribute and deliver pizza and roses to the students who signed up for the prom.

Flora Snowden is a senior at Ashland High School.

She says the virtual idea is better than not celebrating the milestone at all.

“I think it’s really sweet, I mean flowers, pizza.. I mean, under the circumstances there’s a lot of schools that aren’t doing much,” said Snowden.

Around 8 pm, after the pizza and roses were dropped off, students had the opportunity to watch a local DJ perform through Twitch.

Students could join a Zoom chat room to communicate with each other throughout the virtual prom.

Prizes were also given to students who took the funniest screenshots.

“We kept coming up with more ideas, and more ways to just to make sure that they knew they were celebrated and we care about them,” Godfrey said.

The school wants to let people know that most of the pizza and roses for the prom were donated by local businesses.

