Arson suspect sought in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls are searching for a suspect in connection with two possible arson fires.
Fire crews were called out just before 10 Saturday night to a report of a fire behind Coastal Farm and Ranch.
About a half hour later, a fire was reported less than a mile away at Diamond Home Improvement.
“Reports of flames seen at both buildings.” Notes Patrol Sergeant Morrie Smith of the Klamath Falls Police Department. “When they got there, they discovered someone had intentionally set fire to both locations, causing minor damage.”
Investigators are reviewing security video to try to identify a possible suspect.
“No arrests currently.” Smith adds. “The incident is still under investigation.”
Smith says the incidents may be related. “At this time, we’re suspecting they are.”
No injuries were reported, and no dollar estimate of damage has been made.
Both stores are open for business.
People with any information on either the Coastal or Diamond fires are asked to call 911.
