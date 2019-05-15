Oregon infrastructure rated below average

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s infrastructure is either poor or needs work, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.
The society grades bridges, dams, roads, and waterways on things like condition, operation, and public safety.
The best grade was a C+ for Oregon’s roads while the worst was a D for wastewater.
According to the group, Oregon has the lowest percentage of bridges that are structurally deficient in the western states at only 5.2 %. Nationally, it’s 7.6%.
The ASCE said the state can improve its overall grade by improving infrastructure for a big earthquake, and prioritizing investments in the state’s bridges specifically so transportation won’t be hindered in the event of a big quake.
The full report can be found at www.infrastructurereportcard.org/oregon.