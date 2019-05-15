Home
Wood stove change out grants for Klamath Falls, Chiloquin

Klamath Falls / Chiloquin, Ore. – Grant funding is now available for a wood stove change out program in Klamath County.

Grants of up to $5000 are now available through Klamath County Public Health for homeowners wanting to replace their wood burning stoves.

“In Klamath Falls, we’re offering the opportunity to switch out from wood heat, to another source.”  Explains Valeree Lane of Klamath County Public Health.  “Whether that be electric, or gas.”

Lane says a similar program is also underway in Chiloquin.  “In Chiloquin, it’s a little bit different – so you can swap wood stove for wood stove, but a more efficient wood stove.”

The Oregon DEQ grant funding will cover about 10 units in Klamath Falls, and 5 in Chiloquin.

Applications must be turned in to Klamath County Public Health by 4:pm on May 24th.

You’ll find application forms and details here:  http://www.klamathcounty.org/998/Woodstove-grant-program

