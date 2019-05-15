Wood stove change out grants for Klamath Falls, Chiloquin

Klamath Falls / Chiloquin, Ore. – Grant funding is now available for a wood stove change out program in Klamath County.
Grants of up to $5000 are now available through Klamath County Public Health for homeowners wanting to replace their wood burning stoves.
“In Klamath Falls, we’re offering the opportunity to switch out from wood heat, to another source.” Explains Valeree Lane of Klamath County Public Health. “Whether that be electric, or gas.”
Lane says a similar program is also underway in Chiloquin. “In Chiloquin, it’s a little bit different – so you can swap wood stove for wood stove, but a more efficient wood stove.”
The Oregon DEQ grant funding will cover about 10 units in Klamath Falls, and 5 in Chiloquin.
Applications must be turned in to Klamath County Public Health by 4:pm on May 24th.
You’ll find application forms and details here: http://www.klamathcounty.org/998/Woodstove-grant-program
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.