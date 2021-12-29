Oregon PowerBall jackpot up to $441 million

OREGON — If you’re feeling lucky, tomorrow is your last chance to pick up a PowerBall ticket before the drawing at 7:59 p.m.

Sherm’s Food 4 Less says they’ve seen an increase in PowerBall ticket sales.

The jackpot for PowerBall stands at a whopping $441 million dollars.

There hasn’t been a jackpot-winning ticket in the last 34 drawings.

If someone wins — they could receive a lump sum cash-out of $317.5 million or choose to receive the entire $441 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

“There’s a definite increase in ticket sales, everyone wants the chance to win and we’re here to help them do that. We actually had an increase at Christmas time because people were getting PowerBall tickets to put in stockings,” said Assistant Store Manager, Shenitta Kinney.

Kinney says a customer won $150,000 dollars from a PowerBall ticket purchased at Food 4 Less a few years ago.