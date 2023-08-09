Select OSF performances canceled due to multiple COVID-19 cases

ASHLAND, Ore. – Multiple Oregon Shakespeare Festival performances have been canceled this week.

OSF said the cancelations are due to multiple COVID-19 cases in its performing and understudy company.

“We had every hope that the show could go on, but the health of our artists and crews is of top priority,” OSF said.

The following is a list of performances that were canceled as of 3:00 p.m. on August 9:

Romeo and Juliet

Wednesday, August 9 at 8 pm (Canceled)

Thursday, August 10 at 1:30 pm (Canceled)

Friday, August 11 at 8 pm (Canceled)

Saturday, August 12 at 1:30 pm (Canceled)

The Three Musketeers

Wednesday, August 9 at 8 pm (Canceled)

Twelfth Night

Thursday, August 10 at 8 pm (Canceled)

Saturday, August 12 at 8 pm (Canceled)

For more information on canceled shows and to check for any further changes to the schedule, head to https://www.osfashland.org.

